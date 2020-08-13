UMF Athletics alumni spotlight: McKell Barnes

FARMINGTON - McKell Barnes graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington with a major in secondary education and a concentration in mathematics and is currently the Head Softball Coach at Bates College, where her teams have posted the most wins in a season and made NESCAC post-season on multiple occasions.

While a student-athlete at UMF, she excelled in goal for women's soccer, and behind the plate for the softball team. She was an offensive threat in softball too, earning two NCAA statistical awards for her work beside the plate, with her bat. In 2009, Barnes had the highest slugging percentage in all of Division III with a 1.088, and also had the most home runs per game, 0.43 home runs per game, 13 HR in 30 games.

After that, word and respect spread so much that many opted to send her to first with a walk instead. Barnes was the North Atlantic Conference Player of the Year, All-NAC First Team and All-New England Team for softball in 2009. She was an All-NAC First Team honoree in 2009 and an All-NAC Second Team and team rookie of the year in 2008 for the women's soccer team too. A strong student to boot, she was a regular on the Dean's list and among the conference scholar-athletes. She is currently pursuing a master's degree in sports leadership from Northeastern University

Name: McKell Barnes

Hometown: Durham, Maine

Years at Farmington: 2007-2011

Sport(s): Soccer and Softball

Current residence: Windham, Maine

Current occupation: Head softball coach at Bates College, since 2014.

Why did you choose Farmington?

Proximity to home, the education program, and the people made the difference.

What are your greatest memories at Farmington?

The relationships I built with my peers on campus and competing for the Beavers!!!

How has Farmington helped you in your life after college?

Farmington prepared me for the career of my dreams. The people and community at UMF taught me it's okay to be myself. The inclusive, positive, and supportive environment helped cultivate special connections and relationships with some of the most important people in my life now. Farmington truly was the vehicle in creating "lifelong friendships."

What advice would you give to current student-athletes at Farmington?

Choose courage over comfort. Step outside your comfort zone and challenge others to do the same. With shared risks, come shared benefits!

