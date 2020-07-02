UMF Athletics announces hiring of women’s lacrosse head coach

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington's Director of Athletics Julie Davis has announced the hiring of Bridget Lawless as the University's next head women's lacrosse coach.

"Bridget's philosophy and experience are a great fit to build on a quality foundation of culture and talent with the returning players and a solid recruiting class," said Davis. "Alumnae coach Beth Lebel set the table for positive culture, competitiveness, and depth development that will serve her moving the program forward."

Lawless joins UMF after serving as an assistant coach for Washington & Jefferson College in Pennsylvania. There she was integrally involved in every aspect of the successful program, playing lead roles with recruiting, scouting, team/player development, practice instruction, and in-game adjustments, as well as fundraising and other initiatives. While at W&J, she completed the NCAA LGBTQ One Team training to promote inclusion in college athletics regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

Coach Lawless also brings experience as clinician and head club coach to the table. She has earned US Lacrosse Level 1 and 2 certificates and anticipates completing her master's degree in Sport Leadership at Endicott College later this fall.

"I have a tremendous sense of gratitude for the opportunity to continue my coaching career at UMF. I would like to thank Julie Davis, the hiring committee, and the UMF community for having confidence in me to lead this program. I'm excited to get to work and continue the success that the program has seen in recent years," said Lawless.

Steeped in Division III, Lawless assisted in administrative support/event manager responsibilities at Simmons University. She was a three-year student-athlete at Salem State, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Sport and Movement Science, and served as team captain and a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.