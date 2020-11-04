UMF Athletics announces the hiring of Daniel Colina

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine Farmington has hired Daniel Colina as Assistant Track and Field Coach. Coach Colina is a throws specialist with many years of experience coaching all throwing events as well as designing and implementing strength and conditioning programs. Colina is a Maine native, who graduated from Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham where he won the Maine State Championships in the Javelin throw. Colina still holds the High School javelin record set in 2004.

Along his route, Colina worked as a collegiate admissions recruiter for previous institutions while also coaching. During his time working in Admissions at Western New England University, Colina increased the diversity from 14% to 22% and served as an athletic liaison recruiting student-athletes from New York City, Baltimore, MD, Boston, MA, New Jersey, and Puerto Rico. Most recently he served as an assistant coach at St. Anselm's Abbey School, where he was also a strength and conditioning coach for multiple programs each season. There, his training programs were instrumental in athletes' conference championship performances amid numerous personal records being broken. Colina previously assisted at Johns Hopkins University, where he managed the throwers in shot put, discus, javelin, and hammer. There he developed Centennial Conference champions in all throws events as well as breaking long-standing school records in the hammer, javelin, and discus for both the Men and Women.

Colina graduated from Keene State College where he achieved the following accolades: All-American Javelin Thrower, 2 Time NCAA Division III national qualifier, ranked #1 in the nation for javelin, and two time Little East Conference Champion for the javelin throw.

"Coach Colina brings a wealth of collegiate and private throws coaching experience to UMF. We could not be more excited to add his enthusiasm, knowledge, and expertise to our programs" Head Coach Sean Cabaniss said.