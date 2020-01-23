UMF basketball beats Bates for first win in 8 years

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington men's basketball team edged out Bates College for an 87-85 victory for the first win over Bates in eight years.

Terion Moss led the Beavers with 25 points on 9-20 shooting with seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Riley Robinson added 24 points and a double-double with 14 rebounds and two assists as Bill Ruby finished with a double-double with 18 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block on the night.

Anthony Owens added nine points while Issac Witham finished with seven points.

Kody Greenhalgh led the Bobcats with 21 points, eight rebounds, and four assists as Tom Coyne added 12 points with two rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Omar Sarr had seven points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks.

The Beavers will be back in action on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Thomas College for a 3 p.m. start.