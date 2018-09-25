UMF bests UMO in battle of the Champions Cup division

By Matthew Bigelow

FARMINGTON - On Saturday, the University of Maine at Farmington's men's rugby team traveled to the University of Maine at Orono in a standoff rugby match featuring clubs in the Champions Cup division. The match featured hard tackling and relentless ball carrying skills from both sides of the ball that kept the fans enjoying the early autumn season weather until the final whistle blew.

In the end, UMF had too much experience for their eager rivals and won 41-7. UMF was led by forwards Ian Morrison, Thomas Young and Quinn Fogarty as the big men from Farmington were able to stop the Black Bears in their tracks. The score was in reach for UMO down just 12-7 with 10 minutes to go in the first half until Cormac Miller seized the ball from UMO's scrum and was able to run into open daylight for a heart breaking try against the home team, making the breather room much more comfortable. With thanks to UMF's back line, the Beavers were able to march down one more try before the half, making the score almost out of reach at 24-7.

UMF now prepares for next Saturday's match vs the 2-0 Bates Bobcats in the first annual Taylor James Steeves Memorial Cup. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. at UMaine Farmington’s Prescott Fields. The match promises to be one for the ages as both clubs are fresh off impressive victories fueled by tough defenses and strong backs play. To add to the budding rivalry, both clubs are coached by former UMF standouts, Bates in Head Coach Mike Milliken and Farmington in head coach Tony Solis and assistant coach Matt Bigelow.