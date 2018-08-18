UMF coach to offer basketball clinic

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington's head basketball coach, Dick Meader has announced that Steve Clifford, the current head coach of the Orland Magic and a UMF alum will be conducting a one-man basketball clinic on Saturday, September 15th from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The clinic presentation will provide information suitable for all levels of basketball coaching.

The topics for the clinic will be:

The coach as a leader

Transition defense

The latest NBA offensive concepts

Registration is $40.00 and can be paid online here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/umf-coaching-clinic-with-nba-head-coach-steve-clifford-83-tickets-49214248141 or by check made out to UMF Men's Basketball and sent to Dick Meader, UMF Athletics 111 South Street, Farmington Maine 04938. You may also register and pay at the door.