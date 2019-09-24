UMF Field Hockey hosts third annual Play-day event

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington's field hockey team hosted their third annual playday for the local field hockey programs in the Central Maine area.

The playday hosted 19 different teams with about 500 total people descending upon Prescott Field.

"It is very rewarding to see such a turn out at Prescott Field to support UMF Field Hockey. Yesterday was a wonderful opportunity for our team to give back to the game that we love" said Associate Head Coach, Hattie Huston.

The playday consisted of two round-robin tournaments with one tournament hosting the 3-5th graders and the other hosting the 6-8th graders. The team from Augusta emerged as the winner of the younger team's bracket after a hard-fought championship game against Lawrence. A 7th and 8th-grade team from Mt. Blue was victorious in the older team's bracket after the completion of the round-robin pool format.