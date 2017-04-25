UMF Fitness and Recreation Center kicks off anniversary with 25-mile Sprint Triathlon on April 29

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington Fitness and Recreation Center is kicking off the celebration of its 25th anniversary with a 25-mile Sprint Triathlon on Saturday, April 29, at the FRC.

Ideal for those who are new to the sport, a sprint triathlon is a short-distance triathlon. The UMF competition will consist of a half-mile swim, an 18-mile indoor bike and a 6.5-mile outside run. This endurance event offers single, two-person and three person team options in three different classes, based on experience.

“This competition is a great way for people to enjoy the excitement of a triathlon event while working towards their personal fitness goals,” said Alison Thayer, UMF physical fitness coordinator.

Participants will be scheduled in heats of nine individuals with 15 to 45 minutes between events. The Beginner class starts at 8 a.m., Sport class at 10 a.m. and Expert class at noon. An awards ceremony will take place at 4 p.m.

Single person registration is $50, two-person team registration is $65 and three-person team registration is $80. UMF students and alumni will receive a $10 discount. The proceeds from the event will go for FRC equipment improvements.

To register complete a Sprint Triathlon registration form at http://www2.umf.maine.edu/frc/frc-sprint-triathlon/. The deadline for registration is April 26.

For more information contact Allison Thayer at athayer@maine.edu.