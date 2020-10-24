UMF grad hired as assistant alpine coach

FARMINGTON - University at Maine of Farmington head alpine coach, Andrew Willihan, has announced the hiring of Erin Guilmet as the assistant.

Guilmet, a two-year skier for the Beavers, graduated from Farmington in 2020 and has come back to help lead the Beavers to another Reynolds Division Championship. During Guilmet's career as a Beaver, she helped the Beavers win back to back Reynolds Division's as a consistent top 3 skier. Erin has raced in two USCSA Eastern Championships as well as earned All-Division Rankings 2 years in a row. She has a depth of experience both collegiately and through USSA racing.

Guilmet currently is an employee of Mindful Employer where she is in charge of marketing, social media, and creating a campaign to drive business.

While working, Guilmet is also a part-time student at UMaine-Orono where she is working towards getting her masters in Business Sustainability.

"We are very pleased to announce Erin Guilmet '20 as our new asst alpine coach for the 20/21 season. Erin brings program knowledge as a recent grad, as well as a broad athlete experience from collegiate to USSA. Erin is a great addition as she is athlete-focused, shows great character, professional, and is extremely passionate about skiing whether racing or ripping the mountain" said Coach Willihan.