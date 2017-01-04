UMF hands Thomas College first loss of the season

WATERVILLE – The University of Maine at Farmington handed Thomas College their first North Atlantic Conference loss of the season Tuesday night at Larry Mahaney Gymnasium.

The Beavers move to 3-7 overall and 2-2 in conference play while Thomas will fall to 5-6 overall and 3-1 in the NAC.

In the first half, the Terriers knocked down five threes, including four from Jordan Turner to pace the Terriers to a 25-14 advantage just over nine minutes in. In the final ten minutes of the first, the Beavers used a huge 27-4 run to enter the locker room with a 41-29 edge over Thomas. Eric Berry led UMF with eight points along with seven points from Amir Moss to give their team the lead.

Tyheem Simon opened the second with nine straight points to bring the Terriers within six at the 16:41 mark. The Beavers answered right back with a 9-0 run of their own on five points from Riley Robinson.

In the middle of the half, the Beavers found themselves in a 58-44 lead. Quick buckets from Ian King, Jordan Greenleaf (Belgrade, and Carlos Gonzalez brought the Terriers back within seven.

UMF cranked up their defense in the final ten minutes, limiting the Terriers to just ten points as they pulled out with the 77-61 victory.

Simon led Thomas with a game-high 19 points and seven rebounds while King finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Robinson finished with a double-double at 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Moss contributed with 15 points and four boards.