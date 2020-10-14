UMF hires assistant coach for Track & Field

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington M/W Cross Country and Track & Field Head Coach Sean Cabaniss announces the hiring of Ben Toribio as an assistant coach for Track & Field.

Toribio joins the staff after graduating in May of 2020 and finished his college career all over the top 10 lists for indoor and outdoor. For indoor, Toribio is in the top 10 in the 55-meter dash, 60-meter dash, second all-time in the long, and 4th all-time in the triple jump.

In outdoor Track & Field, Toribio is top 10 in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and holds the school record for the 4 x 100-meter relay while also being second all-time in the long jump.

Toribio qualified for the New England Championships in the long jump and also tallied 17.5 points at the conference championship during his career.

"His philosophy and knowledge in the sprints and jumps is a welcomed addition to the program, and I'm excited to see how he will shape this group," said Cabaniss.

During Toribio's time at UMF, he was the president of the indoor track & field team during its transition to a varsity program. Additionally, he double majored in secondary mathematics education and mathematics.