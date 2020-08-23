UMF hires assistant coach for women’s soccer

FARMINGTON - University of the Maine at Farmington's head women's soccer coach, Molly Wilkie, has announced the hiring of Avalon Amador as assistant coach.

Amador played for the Beavers from 2011-2016 and earned her bachelor's degree in English Communications and a minor in Athletic Coaching.

During Amador's career at UMF, she scored 27 goals with 20 assists for a total of 74 points for the Beavers. Amador was named to the North Atlantic Conference All-Conference team all for years and led the team with 21 points her senior year.

We are thrilled to welcome Avalon back to Beaver Nation! She was an outstanding competitor in her playing days and she will bring excellent attacking tactical knowledge to our team. In addition to her soccer expertise, Avalon cares deeply about the student-athletes she coaches and is going to be a terrific fit for our culture.

Amador is currently working at Hall-Dale Middle School as an Education Technician III. There she also had served as the head coach for girls soccer. She has also coached at Central Maine United Premier Soccer team. Amador also was the head coach at Leavitt High School.

Prior to coaching at Leavitt High School, Amador coached at Skowhegan High School and Mount Blue Middle School. She is originally from the Farmington area and was a stand out athlete at Mt. Blue High School.