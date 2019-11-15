UMF holds 12th annual holiday Turkey Trot on Nov. 23

FARMINGTON - Looking for a healthy activity around the holidays? Join the University of Maine at Farmington Fitness and Recreation Center’s 12th annual Turkey Trot, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

This seasonal community fitness activity event features 5K and 10K road races and a 1-mile Kids Fun Run (10 and under.) The Kid’s Fun Run starts at 9:45 a.m. and the 5K and 10K Turkey Trot start at 10:15 a.m.

Childcare is provided for children of parents running in the races by the FRC staff.

Registration is required to participate and can be done in advance or on race day. Pre-registration can be done online at https://runinarace.com/FRCTurkeyTrot/index.html or with a walk-in, mail-in form found at UMF Fitness and Recreation Center Turkey Trot. Pre-registration ends Thursday, Nov. 21.

Race day registration is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the FRC.

Registration for the 5K is $20 on race day, $15 in advance. The 10K is $25 on race day, $20 in advance. The 5K for UMF students with I.D. is $15 on race day, $10 in advance. The 10K for UMF students with I.D. is $20 on race day, $15 in advance. The Kids Fun Run registration is $8 on race day and $5 in advance.