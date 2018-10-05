UMF hosts first annual Taylor James Steeves Memorial Cup

FARMINGTON - Last weekend the University of Maine at Farmington men's rugby team hosted the first annual Taylor James Steeves Memorial Cup. The men played the always well-coached Bates College team and bested them with a score of 63-0, making this match score an awakening to the other Maine teams who the Beavers have left to face.

The UMF men were led by a hard-rucking scrum that featured the standout play of Quinn Fogerty, Mack Telfer and Cormac Miller. The big men eased their path for their hard-running backs Killian Miller, Shane O'Neil and Juan Agramonte. However, as a squad UMF was able to shut down a talented Bates team that just had a rough day at the office putting things together against the notorious defensive front that UMF distributed throughout the match.

As the final whistle blew both squads gathered together and showed their recognition to the Taylor Steeves family. Taylor's parent's attended the match and handed out the hardware to the Man of The Match, UMF's own Jack Neary. Both teams showed their class as rugby showed once again how life changing of a sport it can be bringing these two rivals together while creating new traditions for years to come.

The whole event was massively supported by UMF who supplied the tent and the food which were grilled up by attending alumni as friends and family brought side dishes for the event. None of it was possible without the time, effort, and support of many people at the University and from the clubs roster of great players of yesteryear.

The UMF men are off this week and will then travel to Maine Maritime on Friday the 12. The men will begin their second half of the season on the road but will then finish off their last two matches at home to the always competitive Bowdoin College and then fearless undefeated Colby Mules.