UMF men beat Bowdoin, host Colby next

By Matthew Bigelow

FARMINGTON - On the University of Maine at Farmington's Prescott Field both UMF rugby teams hosted hard fought matches before a large and appreciative crowd Saturday.

In the opener, the undefeated UMF men ran in numerous tries to beat the uncompromising Bowdoin College by a 63-17 score. The win was anchored by a hard rucking forward pack with co-captain Ian Morrison leading from the front. Morrison had a strong supporting cast in Nikolia Lane and Brady Denison, among others who produced a fantastic mixture of rucking and crash balls that led the Beavers to hold onto possession for large stretches of the match.

Man of the match, and soon to be point guard for the Harlem Globetrotters, Killian Miller led his back line feeding the standout Jack Neary as well as UMF newcomer Joey Riley. In the forwards, Cormac Miller was a constant pest at the breakdown, thieving ball and when given his chance, proceeded to carve up the defense, and score a brace on the day.

The UMF men's team will next host fierce rivals and National Small College Rugby Organization No. 1 undefeated Mules of Colby College. The winner will receive bragging rights going into the New England Rugby Football Union playoffs and occupy the drivers seat to win the Champions Cup Division for the fall season.

It’s a match that no rugby fan will want to miss featuring the top two scoring and defensive teams in the NERFU North. Kick off will be on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 11 a.m., so don’t be late as fireworks should start from the onset of the first whistle.