UMF men edge past Colby-Sawyer, 85-82

NEW LONDON, N.H. – The University of Maine at Farmington edged Colby-Sawyer by a score of 85-82, in North Atlantic Conference (NAC) action Saturday afternoon.

UMF improves to 6-10 overall and 5-5 in the NAC. The Beavers will host Lyndon next Friday at 5:30 p.m. Colby-Sawyer drops to 7-10 overall and 4-6 in the conference.

UMF freshman Tyus Ripley led all players with 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting and nine rebounds. Freshman Riley Robinson registered 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Beavers leading scorer freshman Amir Ross (Portland, Maine) was held to nine points, but had had game-highs of five assists and six steals.

Colby-Sawyer was led by sophomore Jourdain Bell's 21 points. Freshman Dana Bean was 6-of-8 from the floor and finished with 19 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Sophomore Nate Cook contributed eight points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The first half featured 10 ties and 11 lead changes, as each team was efficient on the offensive end of the court. Despite making only 2-of-12 from beyond the arc, UMF finished the half 53.3 percent from the floor. The Chargers were 5-of-10 from three-point range and shot 50 percent overall.

The Chargers raced out to an 8-4 lead, which would be their largest of the half, after a Bean three-point play. The game would then go back and forth for several minutes before the visitors took their largest lead of the half at 5:04 (33-28). Cook pulled the Chargers even with 3:49 to play, but UMF ended the half on a 6-0 run capped by four points from Isaac Witham.

Four minutes into the second half, UMF pushed its advantage to 13 points (56-43) and would hold a double-digit lead for the next three minutes. Colby-Sawyer battled back to tie the game for the 11th time after Milani Hicks' fast break layup with 8:08 on the clock. The teams then traded baskets for the next few minutes before a Ryan Camire three-pointer gave UMF a 76-72 lead with 3:33 left to play.

Colby-Sawyer's Bell then scored the game's next five points to give the Chargers a 77-76 lead. With 1:22 left to play, another Bell layup put the home team in front 79-78, but Riley Robinson hit a trey and a layup on consecutive possessions for the Beavers to put them on top 83-79. A pair of free throws by Witham secured the victory for UMF. Patrick Coffey hit a three at the buzzer for Colby-Sawyer, but the Beavers took home the road win 85-82.