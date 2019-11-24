UMF men’s basketball takes on Gordon College

NASHUA, N.H. – The University of Maine at Farmington's basketball team battled Gordon College to a final score of 90-84 to close out the Colby College Tip-off on Saturday afternoon.

Amir Moss led the Beavers with 18 points on 4-10 shooting and 7-8 from the charity stripe with eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks as Jack Kane added 16 points with 11 rebounds and one assist.

Riley Robinson added 15 points with four rebounds, one assist, and one steal while Terion Moss added 15 points with two rebounds, four assists. Issac Witham finished with 12 points with three assists and one steal.

For Gordon College, Eric Demers led all scorers with 32 points on 8-19 shooting with eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal while Aljernod Terry added 13 points with 11 rebounds and three assists, and two steals. Parker Omslaer finished with 12 points as Josh Crutchfield added 11 points with seven rebounds.

The Beavers will face Saint Joseph's College of Maine on Tuesday for the 7:30 p.m. tip-off.