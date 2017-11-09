UMF Men’s Rugby making gains toward National Championship

WORCESTER, Mass. - On Saturday the University of Maine at Farmington men’s rugby team traveled to Worcester, Mass. to face Holy Cross College in a battle of two unbeaten teams that would decide the New England Rugby Football Union’s champion. The UMF men picked a good time to play their best rugby of the season, and pulled away from their dangerous hosts in the second half to earn a well-deserved 36-19 victory.

The UMF men were anchored by a pack of forwards led by Zach Nadeau, Dom Cognata, Ian Morrison and Mack Telfar, that didn’t take a backward step all afternoon long. The UMF back line, led by Shane O’Neil, Nate Backus and Jack Neary, feasted on the ball their forwards provided and had just too much firepower for their hosts to handle. For the UMF men, the win means the right to host this coming Saturday's NSCRO Qualifier, the next step in the road to a possible National Championship a bit further down the line. That match will be on Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. on Prescott Field.

If you like stats, you can put the UMF men’s last three matches in perspective: they first went on the road to best 5-0 Colby College for the division championship, then hosted 5-1 Salem State and then traveled to Holy Cross to top the 6-0 Crusaders. Three matches in 15 days against teams with a combined 16-1 record. Oh yes, and in besting these three play-off teams at a time when rugby defenses usually reign supreme, the UMF lads scored a dazzling total of 20 tries in what has been an ongoing display of high-voltage, champagne rugby.