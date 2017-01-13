UMF Men’s Soccer Indoor Skills Clinic is Jan. 29, Feb. 5 & 12

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmingtom Men's Soccer Indoor Skills Clinic will be held Sunday, Jan. 29; Sunday, Feb. 5; and Sunday, Feb. 12 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at the UMF Fitness and Recreation Center.

Soccer enthusiasts ages 7 to 17 are welcome, with the clinic providing for kids of all ability levels with an emphasis on having fun and improving their technique at the same time. The staff will consist of the current UMF coaches and players. Players will have the opportunity to get lots of touches on the ball so they can work on their technical skills as well as their tactical knowledge of the game.

A majority of these training sessions will be catered to the individual so players of all different levels of ability can participate. The clinic costs $30 to attend. Attendees are asked to bring their own ball: Size 3 (ages 5-6); Size 4 (ages 7-11); Size 5 (ages 11 and up)

The UMF Fitness and Recreation Center is at 152 Quebec Street in Farmington.

Registration can be completed by filling out the form attached to the brochure and mailing it to the address provided below. It can also be completed by filling out the form online.