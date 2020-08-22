UMF names assistant soccer coach

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington's men's head soccer coach, Blake Hart, has announced the hiring of Andrew Longhurst as assistant coach.

Longhurst joins the staff after playing four years for the Beavers. He is a recent graduate of UMF earning a bachelor's degree in Business Economics. While a student-athlete at UMF, Longhurst also worked in the University Fitness and Recreation Center, and summer manager of Mainely Outdoors.

As a three-year team captain, Longhurst was a leader on and off the pitch. He played in 63 games for the Beavers, starting 60 of them as the center back. He scored 10 goals with four assists while going 5-5 in PK's during his career. Longhurst was named North Atlantic Conference Player of the Year during his senior year, and made the All-Conference team three years in a row.

"We are very excited to welcome Andrew to our coaching staff. Between his success as a player at UMF and knowledge of the game, he fully understands how to help take this program to the next level," said Coach Blake Hart.

Prior to UMF, Longhurst lived in Middletown, Delaware, and worked in the Delaware Legislative Hall in the House of Representatives where he delivered bills to legislators during sessions and facilitated communication between house and senate members.