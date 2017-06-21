UMF offers annual Summer Daze Camp from June 26-Aug. 11

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington Fitness and Recreation Center is offering its annual Summer Daze Camp for children in grades 1-6. The camp runs for seven, 5-day sessions from Monday through Friday, from June 26 to Aug. 11.

Campers will enjoy a wide variety of indoor, outdoor and travel activities, including swimming, water games, sports, arts and crafts, hiking and field games. Field trips to Aquaboggan and Popham Beach State Park are also planned.

The Summer Daze Camp is staffed by enthusiastic and well-trained, college-aged individuals, and includes two trained lifeguards. All staff members are Red Cross CPR and First Aid certified. There will be a minimum of five staff members with campers at all times with no more than 10 campers per staff member.

In conjunction with the Summer Daze Camp, the FRC is also offering a Leader in Training (LIT) Program for young adults in grades 7-10. This program also runs for seven, 5-day sessions from Monday through Friday, from June 26 to August 11.

This challenging and rewarding program offers team building, communication training, CPR/First Aid certification, field trips and the opportunity to make new friends and have fun.

The Summer Daze Camp cost is $140 per weekly session for FRC members, $165 per weekly session for non-members. In addition, campers are required to purchase a $10 camp t-shirt to help identify participants. The LIT program cost is $115 per weekly session.

Registration is now open at the UMF Fitness and Recreation Center. For more information please contact Leah Brackett at 778-7138 or visit the website http://frc.umf.maine.edu to obtain registration forms and more information.