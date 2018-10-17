UMF rugby tops Castine, looks ahead to home games

By Matthew Bigelow

CASTINE - On Friday night, with cold temperatures and a slight breeze, the University of Maine at Farmington's men's rugby team traveled to Castine to face Maine Maritime Academy. The UMF men had a convincing win against the young, and inexperienced Mariners.

UMF ran in 15 tries on the night with the help of their forward runners, such as Man of The Match, Mack Telfer who made the Mariners scramble in cover defense time after time.

In the open field, UMF's Captain, Jack Neary, was able to bust through the MMA backline repeatedly, adding 4 tries of his own. It wasn’t all the big boys doing the scoring as scrumhalf Patrick Powers had a few sniping scores from the base of the ruck, all while delivering solid service throughout.

Even with the impressive scoring by the Beavers of UMF, the Mariners continued to battle relentlessly. Standout rookie Hunter Harrington made a slew of tackles at key moments to help keep MMA at bay and off of the score sheet. While many may have packed it in, the fight never left the hearts of the young men from Castine.

With more matches to come against the well-coached Bowdoin Polar Bears, and undefeated and NSCRO #1 ranked Mules of Colby, Farmington knows the road will get more difficult from here. Both matches will be played on Prescott Field in Farmington. Do yourself a favor, and mark both dates in your calendar so you can get down and support those Farmington boys. With two high quality clubs coming to town, the rugby skills will most surely be on display in both fixtures.