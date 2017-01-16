UMF ski and snowboard athletes of the week

FARMINGTON – Three University of Maine at Farmington athletes gained skier and snowboarder of the week after this weekend's events at Sugarloaf and Titcomb.

In apline, Kyle Farrington finished in fourth overall and first for the division with times of 36.46 and 35.61 on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Titcomb. Farrington also finished in first place at Black Mountain on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Colette Gould took first place both days for the ladies' team at Colby College with times of 37.29 and 36.68.

Results for the men can be found here: http://www.live-timing.com/race2.php?r=166521

Results for the women: http://www.live-timing.com/race2.php?r=166520

In snowboard, Connor Dunn won his age group for Snowboard Boardercross race at Sugarloaf on Saturday and Sunday while Vaughn Keenhold won his age groups.