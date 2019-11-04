UMF student, field hockey player selected as Rookie of the Year

MANSFIELD, Mass. - The New England Collegiate Conference announced its 2019 Field Hockey All-Conference team and major award winners on Friday afternoon. The awards were voted on by the conference's eight coaches following the conclusion of the regular season. Seven of the eight conference schools are represented on the two all-conference teams, with newcomer Manhattanville College leading the way with six selections, as well as the Player of the Year Award. Husson College and Maine-Farmington nabbed the remaining major awards.

University of Maine at Farmington forward Alex Bessey, of Jay, was selected as Rookie of the Year, while the Valiants' Robin Boot (Bedum, Netherlands) was voted the 2019 NECC Player of the Year. Husson's Kimmie Goddard (Westbrook, Maine) was named Goalkeeper of the Year. Husson head coach Sabrina Smith was voted Coach of the Year by her peers.

NECC Rookie of the Year – Alex Bessey, Maine-Farmington (Jr. , Jay, Maine)

First-year Alex Bessey led all rookies with 15 goals on the season, also good for top-five in the league. Her 33 points was also first amongst rookies and ranked among the top in the league. A dangerous forward, Bessey has netted two game-winners in conference play. She was a one-time NECC Rookie of the Week (10/28/19).

First Team All-NECC

F – Alex Bessey, Maine-Farmington (Fy., Jay, Maine)

F – Ameerah Thomas, Manhattanville (Sr., Norfolk, Va.)

F – Brittany Tierney, New England Col. (GS, Ottowa, Ontario)

F – Britney Gregoire, Thomas (So., Kennebunk, Maine)

M – Victoria Friend, Husson (Fy., Detroit, Maine)

M – Kelci Faulkingham, Thomas (Sr., Belfast, Maine)

M – Robin Boot, Manhattanville (Sr., Bedum, Netherlands)

D – Shannon Ripley, Husson (Jr., Owls Head, Maine)

D – Raquel Brown, Manhattanville (So., Claymont, Del.)

D – Allie Gregoire, Thomas (Jr., Kennebunk, Maine)

GK – Kimmie Goddard, Husson (Fy., Westbrook, Maine)

Second Team All-NECC

F – Emily Iacovelli, Becker (So., Northbridge, Mass.)

F – Carissa Ramirez, Elms (Jr., San Diego, Calif.)

F – Kasey Talarico, Maine-Farmington (Jr., Lewiston, Maine)

F – Lexi Crites, Manhattanville (Jr., Middleboro, Mass.)

M – Gracie Foss, Maine-Farmington (So., Farmington, Maine)

M – Ava Panzer, Manhattanville (Fr., Pawling, N.Y.)

M – Mikayla Vincent, New England Col. (Fr., Newburyport, Mass.)

D – Maya Joy, Husson (Fy., Acton, Maine)

D – Lydia Wasina, Maine-Farmington (Waldoboro, Maine)

D – Giuliana Kevlin, New England Col. (Jr., Laconia, N.H.)

GK – Zoe Fillebrown, Manhattanville (So., Nashua, N.H.)



Del Malloy Sportsmanship Team

Amy Cooper, Becker (Sr., Monument, Colo.)

Alexis Masse, Dean (Fr., Woonsocket, R.I)

Elizabeth Collins, Elms (So., Enfield, Conn.)

Kolby Kain, Husson (Sr., Parkman, Maine)

Chloe Horn, Maine-Farmington (So., Arlington, Mass.)

Maryjane Johnson, Manhattanville (Sr., Newington, Conn.)

Leah Foster, New England College (Sr., Greenwich, N.Y.)

Leah Kruse, Thomas (Sr., Norridgewock, Maine)