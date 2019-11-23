UMF stuns New England College to advance through Colby Tip-off Tournament

WATERVILLE - The University of Maine at Farmington men's basketball team stunned New England College on Friday night in the Colby Tip-off Tournament by a final score of 71-67.

Terion Moss led the Beavers with 20 points on 8-19 shooting with eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals while Amir Moss added 18 points with 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Jack Kane finished with 12 points and eight rebounds with six blocks as Riley Robinson added 10 points with two rebounds and four assists.

Jamal Allen led the Pilgrims with 20 points as Izaiah Winston-Brooks added 18 points with seven rebounds. Stephen Fama finished with 10 points and seven rebounds while Alonzo Cooper added six points off the bench.

The Beavers will face Gordon on Saturday to finish the Colby Tip-off Tournament at 3 p.m.