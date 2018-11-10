UMF’s Sunday play-off noon at home

UMF's Jack Neary, center, fights for the ball during a match against Eastern Connecticut State University last weekend. UMF beat ECSU and won the New England Rugby Football Union championship. The playoff for the National Small College Rugby Organization qualifier venue will be held at noon on Prescott Field.
FARMINGTON - The kickoff for the University of Maine at Farmington's men's rugby National Small College Rugby Organization qualifier is set for noon on Sunday, Nov. 11 at Prescott Field in Farmington.