UMF women edge by Johnson State, 69-66

JOHNSON, VT. - The Johnson State College women's basketball team fell to the University of Maine at Farmington 69-66 in a North Atlantic Conference (NAC) game on Friday evening at Carter Gym.

The Badgers drop to 4-6 on the season and 2-3 in the NAC, while UMF goes to 2-7, 2-3 NAC.

Johnson started out on a 10-5 run, but the Beavers battled back, taking a 16-15 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the quarter. UMF held the lead through the remainder of the first, holding a 21-17 advantage. Ashley Goddard led Johnson with six points in the quarter, while Jenessa Talarico picked up six of her own for UMF.

In the second quarter, the Badgers pulled things back even at 25 midway through the second on a Kasey DeGreenia layup. Emma Duggan hit a last second three pointer to tie the game at 33 heading into the break. Nicole Menard led all scorers in the period with six.

UMF gained the lead at the start of the third, progressively extending their advantage to 10 points by the end of the quarter, 52-42. Sarah Voorhis led all scorers in the period with five.

The Badgers came out strong in the fourth, going on a 14-2 run to start the period and taking a 56-54 lead. The Beavers battled back, however, regaining the lead for good at the 1:55 mark and took the 69-66 victory.

Cheyenne Malloy scored a team high 13 for the Beavers, with Kennadi Grover adding 12 and seven rebounds.