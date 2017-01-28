UMF women fall to Lyndon State

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington Beavers fell to the Hornets of Lyndon St. on Friday night in Dearborn Gymnasium by a score of 71-66 in North Atlantic Conference (NAC) action.

The Beavers dropped to 3-13 overall and 3-8 in conference action while the Hornets moved to 7-10 overall and 4-7 in the NAC.

Morgan Crocker led the Beavers in scoring with 17 points, shooting 6-15 from the field and 3-3 from behind the arc while tallying five rebounds and two steals. Kennadi Grover notched 16 points on 7-15 from the floor to go along with seven rebounds. Abby Hasson finished with 14 points, shooting 3-6 from the field and 8-12 at the charity stripe, tallied seven rebounds and one steal.

Johnson State's Marley Harmon held the top spot in scoring with 20 points, shooting 9-15 from the floor while Mikayla Hodge finished with a double-double with 18 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks.

Crocker came out the gate hot hitting multiple threes to give UMF the lead 20-14 with just under two points to go in the first quarter. The Beavers went on a 5-0 run to finish out the quarter.

Each team's defense stepped up in the second quarter as neither team scored till about the two-minute mark. Hasson and Crocker each hit a free throw to keep their lead at 11. Mitchel Alissa hit a jumper for the Hornets which started their run.

Harmon hit back to back shots to pull the Hornets within five with under five minutes to go in the half.

Gabrielle Foy hit back to back free throws to pull the Hornets within three at the half. UMF led 35-32 going into the second half.

Crocker opened up the second half with a quick layup to put UMF back up by five. The Hornets would battle back when Harmon hit a jumper to pull within two but Jenessa Talarico hit a layup to keep the Beavers in the lead.

The Hornets battled back again to pull within one after Mariah Ramos hit two free throws but Haley Felkel hit a jumper to keep the Beavers ahead with two minutes left in the third.

Lyndon St. tied the game when Alexis Britch hit a three pointer which made the score 49-49. Grover hit a jumper with 38 seconds on the clock to close out the third quarter.

Lyndon St. battled back to tie the game in the fourth quarter at the five-minute mark but a Crocker free throw would give the Beavers the lead once again. The Hornets would go on a 11-6 run to close out the game to take home the win with the score at 71-66.

The Beavers will host Johnson St. Saturday afternoon with tip-off set for 3 p.m.