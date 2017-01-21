UMF women fall to New England College, 56-37

HENNIKER, N.H.— University of Maine at Farmington women fell to New England College by a score of 56-37 on Friday night in North Atlantic Conference (NAC) action.

The Beavers dropped to 3-10 record overall and 3-6 in conference play while the Pilgrims improved to 12-3 overall and 7-2 in the NAC.

All 10 players scored at least a point for UMF, led by Paige Carter (So. Portland, Maine) with eight points off the bench. The UMF reserves combined for 16 points. Carter also tallied a team-best seven rebounds.

The Pilgrims received a double-double of 14 points and 18 rebounds from senior Tiffany Davis (Baltimore, Md.) She shot 6-for-13 from the floor with a three-pointer and a free-throw. Also scoring in double-figures for NEC was freshman Mikala Malboeuf (Fitchburg, Mass.) with 10 points off the bench.

Both teams shot under 25 percent in the first half and were deadlocked at 18-18 after two full quarters of play.

The Pilgrims came alive in the second half and opened with a 10-0 run over the first three minutes of the third quarter to build a double-digit lead. NEC outscored the Beavers 21-7 in the third quarter and led 39-25 entering the fourth.

NEC took their largest lead, 21 points, on a layup by Utshana Durham (Brooklyn, N.Y.) with 2:23 remaining in the game.

NEC shot a team-best 42.9 percent in the third quarter, hitting 9-of-21 from the floor, to spark their offense.

As a whole, the Pilgrims finished at 31.4 percent (22-70), while UMF shot at 23.3 percent (14-60). NEC held a 58-41 advantage in rebounds.