UMF women go 2 and 0 against the GNAC

Nashua, N.H. – University of Maine at Farmington women's basketball team breezed past Lasell University on Saturday afternoon in the final game of the Greater North Atlantic Conference versus the North Atlantic Conference Challenge Tournament by a final score of 72-57.

McKenna Brodeur led the Beavers with 19 points on 4-6 shooting with five rebounds and five assists and one steal as Page Brown added 11 points with three rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Alex Bessey finished with 11 points, one rebound, one assist, and three steals while Tia Day added 11 points. Molly Folsom added 10 points on 4--6 shooting with six rebounds.

Amanda Ortiz led all scorers for the Lasers with 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks.

D'Asia Allen added 12 points with seven rebounds, three assists as Precious Montgomery finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists,

The Beavers will be back in action on Tuesday against Saint Joseph's College of Maine for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.