UMF women’s rugby dispatches Wheaton 43-5

FARMINGTON - University of Maine at Farmington women's rugby team hosted Wheaton College on Saturday, Sept. 21. The match featured unseasonably hot temperatures in the mid 80s, challenging both the players and those in attendance.

The home side Beavers began the match by dominating the tackle exchange on both sides of the ball. The Lyons of Wheaton found bringing down UMF runners difficult, but were able to maintain their defensive fortitude for the first 20 minutes. Beavers and Lyons clashed early while each team asserted their offensive options.

Flyhalf Ali Banks of UMF found the try zone first, slicing between two Lyons after looping to the edge. The Beavers used hard running forwards Amber Chesley and Brooke Martin to lure Lyons into a clump, providing room on the edge. Banks and Captain Erin Buckland found their rhythm shortly thereafter - slashing openings in the depleted Lyons line. UMF won most of their rucks giving the Beavers a ball possession edge for much of the first half.

Wheaton, with the ball, found gaining territory difficult but took advantage of those opportunities with effective running while UMF was still organizing their defensive efforts. Each rumbling run from the Lyons found a familiar fate at the hands of Beaver fullback, Risa Marble. Marble quickly came up from sweeping UMF's defensive gaps, making sure tackles at every Lyon breakaway. After 40 sweat-filled minutes the Beavers found themselves on top 19-0 over the visiting Lyons.

The second half became a battle of attrition as the sizzling sun continued to drain both teams. Substitutions on both sides frequented the second half as starters began to fade earlier than they were accustomed.

The Wheaton Lyons came out of the second half with maintained poise despite the score, forcing the Beavers into poor field position. Abbi Libbey and Captain Cali Hodges lead the Beaver defensive stand, contributing tackles in droves for their team. Being backed up close to their goal line didn't deter the home team however, forcing turnovers at opportune times to clear the ball out of harm's way.

The Beavers used the defensive counters to provide wiggle room for gaps against the Lyons while they were adjusting from offense to defense. UMF's attack over a period of 15 minutes was able to pile on four more tries, two of which came from winger Sophie Taylor in her first rugby match.

The Lyons continued to rally and slash through the Beaver defense, finally getting on the score board with a late game try from Wheaton fullback Natalee Davis.

The final match whistle sounded with the Beavers victorious over the visiting Lyons, 43-5. Center Erin Buckland scored three tries, Banks and Taylor added a pair each. This put UMF's record at 2-0 with a two-game combined score of 84-5. The Beavers will look to stay unbeaten when Wentworth Institute of Technology travels to Prescott Field for a Saturday, Sept. 28, 1 p.m. kickoff.