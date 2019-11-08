UMF women’s soccer takes on Husson University today

CASTINE - The University of Maine at Farmington women's soccer team will be off to face Husson University in the North Atlantic Conference semifinals on Friday. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The Beavers traveled to Husson on Sept. 21 for a 2-1 loss. Emily Larochelle scored the lone goal for the Beavers with McKenna Brodeur on the assist. Arianna McKinnon and Sydney Drew each scored in the first half. Callie Hammer made six saves for the Beavers while Shie Smith made three saves on four shots.

The Beavers will look at their defense to stay strong this game with Eden Leblanc leading the way in the middle. On her right is Adrianna Novella with Emily Larochelle on the right. The Beavers defense will battle a hard-working forward/midfield crew from the Eagles. Bri Saulter and Mackenzie St. Pierre led the Eagles offense with five goals each this season as both teams will look to get to the North Atlantic Conference Championship.