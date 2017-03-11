UMF Women’s Soccer Team holds bone marrow drive in support of USM player, March 16

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington Women's Soccer Team is joining with the Be The Match Registry to host an “All for Ally” bone marrow registry.

The drive is in support of the team's fellow soccer player, Ally Little, of the University of Southern Maine, who was recently been diagnosed with Severe Aplastic Anemia. A bone marrow transplant is currently the only cure for the disease and there is no match in the marrow registry at this time.

The drive is Thursday March 16 from 9.am. to 2 p.m. in room CR 123 in the UMF Olsen Student Center.

Members of the campus and community are invited to stop in anytime. The screening process involves having your cheek swabbed and filling out a brief form.

For more information contact Molly Wilkie, UMF head coach Women’s Lacrosse and Soccer instructor, at molly.wilkie@maine.edu or 207-778-7529