UMF’s Coach Meader recognized with Outstanding Service Award

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is pleased to share the news that head men's basketball coach, Dick Meader, will be recognized as the 2020 National Association of Basketball Coaches Division III Outstanding Service awardee.

Coach Meader '68 has been at the helm of his alma mater's basketball program for 28 seasons. Prior to that, he successfully led conference rival Thomas College basketball program for 17 seasons. Fittingly, the beavers face the Terriers tonight at Dearborn Gym for their final regular-season game. Earlier this season he guided the Beavers to an 83-51 conference victory over NVU-Lyndon, earning his 500th collegiate coaching win. UMF has already secured the number one seed and will host the NAC Men's Final Four Friday and Saturday, February 28-29.

"We are so happy that coach will be recognized nationally for his efforts and contributions to the sport of basketball and all the student-athletes he has touched as coach, clinician, camp director and more. It is a huge honor. He remains an educator first and a consistent class act we are proud of. I know Dick would be the first to include sharing his recognition with the student-athletes, assistant coaches, administrators, colleagues, alumni, family and friends who have supported his longevity and passion for the sport and college athletics," director of athletics Julie Davis said.

Meader has been inducted into five hall of fames and has been recognized five times as coach of the year by the Maine Men's Basketball Coaches and Writers Association. In 2009-2010, the Beavers won the North Atlantic Conference with an upset against Bridgewater State and came close to upsetting the eventual NCAA runner-up Williams College. UMF was the fourth team from Maine to win a game in the NCAA championship Tournament.

The presentation of the NABC award will be at the Men's Final Four in Atlanta, GA, in April.