UMF’s Hicks notches double-double in OT win over the Monks

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington men's basketball team finished off Saint Joseph's College of Maine in exciting fashion Tuesday night, with a 71-69 overtime victory in the Beavers home opener.

Milani Hicks led the Beavers with a double-double after scoring 10 points on 3-6 from the field and 4-4 at the free throw line. Hicks notched 14 rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Bill Ruby led the Beavers in points with 17 on 6-12 from the floor and 4-7 at the free throw line while Issac Witham hit the game-tying basket with 2 seconds on the clock to send the game to overtime. Witham finished with 16 points on 4-11 from the field and 1-2 from behind the arc. Eric Berry finished with 12 points while Riley Robinson finished with 10 points.

For the Monks, Jack Casale also finished with a double-double off the bench, with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Ian Mileikis led all scorers with 25 points on 8-15 from the floor and seven free throws.

Darian Berry finished with 12 points on 5-15 shooting and 1-9 from behind the arc.

The Beavers finished the game with a 42.1 percent shooting percentage (24-57), 36.4 percent from three-point land (4-11) and 73.1 percent from the throw line. (19-26). The Beavers tallied 35 rebounds, 18 assists, and eight steals. The Monks shot 43.3 percent from the floor (26-60), 19.2 percent from deep and 63.2 percent from the free throw line. SJC finished with 38 rebounds, 13 assists, seven steals and one block.

The Beavers will be on the road on Tuesday, Nov. 28 to start conference play against Maine Maritime, tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.