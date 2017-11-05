UMF’s Turkey Trot Nov. 18

FARMINGTON — Making a healthy lifestyle a priority for the holidays? Join the University of Maine at Farmington Fitness and Recreation Center’s 10th annual Turkey Trot, Nov. 18.

This seasonal community fitness activity event features 5K and 10K road races and a 1-mile Kids Fun Run (10 and under.) The Kid’s Fun Run starts at 9:45 a.m. and the 5K and 10K Turkey Trot starts at 10:15 a.m. Childcare is provided for children of parents running in the races by the FRC staff.

Registration is required to participate and can be done in advance or on race day. Pre-registration can be done online at www.runinarace.com or with a walk-in, mail-in form found at frc.umf.maine.edu. Pre-registration ends Thursday, Nov. 16.

Race day registration is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the FRC.

Registration for the 5K for adults is $20 on race day, $15 in advance; 10K for adults is $25 on race day, $20 in advance; 5K for UMF student with I.D. is $15 on race day, $10 in advance; 10K for UMF students with I.D. is $20 on race day, $15 in advance; and for the Kids Fun Run registration is $8 on race day and $5 in advance.

Free T-shirts will be handed out to the first 100 registered runners.

For more information, contact Leah Brackett, UMF coordinator of youth programs, intramurals, and recreation, at 207-778-7138, or leah.brackett@maine.edu.