USCSA race at Titcomb Mt.

FARMINGTON - On Saturday, Jan. 28 Titcomb Mountain was home to a USCSA race with four Maine collegiate ski teams. UMF hosted Bowdoin, UMaine Orono and Bates colleges in what turned out to be a pleasant mid 30s temperature and partial sunshine that beamed over beautiful Titcomb Mountain. Both men's and women's teams from the four schools sliced up the trail known as the Otter Slide, beginning with individual time trials followed by the team scoring event.

The individual men's slalom featured Jedediah Stevens and Kyle Farrington of UMF taking first and second respectively, with Jeremy Leavitt of UMO rounding out the top three. Elly Bengtsson of Bates took the solo crown for the women, followed by Amy deHaas (UMO) in second and Ava Jackson (Bowdoin) finishing up the podium. Top racer for UMF was freshman Erin Buckland who ended up fourth in the solo event.

The team slalom took place after the solo events with identical results for the men's and women's teams. Bowdoin won both team events, followed by UMO second, UMF in third and Bates at the tail.

High spirits and smiles were a constant among the athletes who clearly enjoy the sport and option now available to them. Scott Hoisington, UMF's Head Coach said, "It's a fun series of races in Maine," referring to the Reynold's Division of USCSA which includes the aforementioned colleges in addition to Colby. The teams will compete in a 10 race series that grant paths to regional championships for the top team and individual skiers in both Men's and Women's.



The ski teams take to the slopes on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Camden and then take to Black Mountain on Feb. 4.