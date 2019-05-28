Western Maine United player assessments are May 31, June 1

FARMINGTON - Western Maine United Soccer club will hold player assessments for its Fall 2019 travel teams on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1 at Mt. Blue Middle School.

The club provides opportunities for boys and girls living within the Franklin County area to play team soccer consistent with the guidelines of the United States Soccer Federation while fostering an enjoyable environment and promoting individual and team development.

All players trying out will participate in a variety of soccer drills and activities while being evaluated on their technical and tactical ability. Please bring a soccer ball labeled with your name, if you do have one. Players may attend either one or both try-out opportunities; there is no fee for trying out.

Last fall, WMU fielded nine teams from U9 through U14 and the club is hoping to grow this year. Both boys and girls teams are fielded.

On May 31, U9/10/11 players will try-out from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and U12/13/14 players will try-out from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. On June 1, U9/10/11 players will try-out from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and U12/13/14 players will try-out from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Registration fees for rostered players are $90 to $125, due in January. Financial assistance may be available upon request.

For more information about WMU please visit our website at westernmaineunited.com or email westernmaineunited@gmail.com