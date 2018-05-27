Western Maine United player assessments for fall 2018 travel teams

FARMINGTON - Western Maine United Soccer club provides opportunities for boys and girls living within the Franklin County area to play travel team soccer consistent with the guidelines of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) while fostering an enjoyable environment and promoting individual and team development.

Friday June 1 at Mt. Blue Middle School U9/10/11* 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

U12/13/14* 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday June 2 at Mt. Blue Middle School U9/10/11* 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

U12/13/14* 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Players may attend either one or both try-out opportunities. There is no fee to participate in tryouts. Registration fees for rostered players are $75-$125 due in July. Financial assistance may be available upon request.

WMU will be hosting open tryouts for our current teams and for new teams playing this fall. Last fall, WMU fielded 9 teams from U9 through U14 and we are hoping to grow this year! We have both girls and boys teams - everyone is welcome!

All players in attendance will participate in a variety of soccer drills and activities while being evaluated on their technical and tactical ability. Please bring a soccer ball labelled with your name, IF you have one.

For more information about Western Maine United, please visit our website at www.westernmaineunited.com or email westernmaineunited@gmail.com

WMU is also looking for volunteer coaches. If you may be interested in coaching a team, please contact us. The club will pay for your coaching certification classes.

*Age as of August 1, 2018. Players must be at least 7 and no older than 13 on August 1.

This is not a school sponsored event.