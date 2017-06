WILTON - The Wilton Recreation Departments U10 softball Bombers recently won the championship of the Franklin County Softball league.

The league consists of teams from Kingfield, Strong, AYS, New Sharon, Farmington and Wilton. The Bombers finished the season with a record of 10-1 and won the championship game by the score of 19-16 over the AYS White Sox which was the only team to beat the Bombers during the regular season.