Wilton Parks and Recreation Department announces fall sports sign ups

WILTON - Sign ups for soccer players in kindergarten through grade 8 and field hockey players in grades 3-6 will be Tuesday, Aug. 25 and Thursday, Aug. 27 from 5-6:30 p.m. in the lodge at Kineowatha Park.

Soccer schedule:

Kindergartners will be Monday and Wednesday nights from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Grades 1 to 3 grade will be Tuesday and Thursday nights from 5-6:30 p.m.

Grades 4 to 8 grade (if not playing on a school team) will be Tuesday And Thursday nights from 5-6:30 p.m.

Field Hockey Schedule:

Grades 3-6 will be Monday and Thursday nights from 5-6:30 PM.

Please note that these teams are for players who do not play on a school team.

*At this time we are keeping an eye on what happens with middle school sports. If the middle school does not offer soccer or field hockey we will try our best to provide a place for all middle school athletes to play. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for more info as it becomes available.