Wilton rec. department basketball try outs

WILTON - Signups will be held for co-ed 2nd and 3rd grade “in house” basketball program on Oct. 22 and 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Once rosters have been made up, practices will start up in early Nov. with games played on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tryouts for our boys 3rd and 4th grade travel basketball team will be Nov. 5 and 7 from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Anyone looking to try out for this team should plan on attending both nights of tryouts. The season will run from November until early February with one or two week day practices with games being primarily on Sundays.

Tryouts for our boys 5th and 6th grade travel basketball team will be Nov. 5 and 7 from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Anyone looking to try out for this team should plan on attending both nights of tryouts. The season will run from November until early February with one or two week day practices with games being primarily on Sundays.

Tryouts for our girls 3rd and 4th plus 5th and 6th grade travel basketball teams will be Oct. 26 and Nov. 1 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone looking to try out for this team should plan on attending both nights of tryouts. The season will run from November until early February with one or two week day practices with games being primarily on Sundays.

Signups for our co-ed 4th-8th grade “in house” basketball program will take place the week before Christmas break dates and times TBA.

All boys and girls in grades 4-8 who do not play on the school team can take part in the program.

Wilton Recreation programs are not sponsored by RSD 9.

Anyone wishing to help with coaching or has questions about any of the above programs can contact the rec department at 645-4825 or by emailing wiltonrec@wiltonmaine.org