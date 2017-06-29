Wilton Rec offering kayaks, paddle board rentals

WILTON - The Wilton Recreation Department is offering kayak and paddle-board rentals at Kineowatha Park.

Rentals are available Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., by appointment. Interested people are asked to call 645-4825 to book a boat.

Sit-in kayak rentals are $5 for up to two hours, $10 for up to six hours, and $20 for up to 12 hours. Two-man kayak rentals are $10 for up to two hours, $15for up to six hours, and $25for up to 12 hours. Paddle board rentals are $5 for up to two hours, $10 for up to six hours, and $20 for up to 12 hours. Canoe rentals are $5 for up to two hours, $10 for up to six hours, and $20 for up to 12 hours. A $5 security deposit is required for all rentals.

Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Customers need to stop into the main lodge to fill out an activity form and will be required to leave a valid driver's license during use of equipment.