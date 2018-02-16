Wilton Rec team on top of the Western Maine Youth Basketball League

WILTON - The Wilton Recreation girls' 5th and 6th grade basketball team recently won the Silver bracket of the Western Maine Youth Basketball League. They defeated the North Franklin team 21-14 in the semi-finals and then beat Dixfield by a score of 29-23 in the championship game.

In the first game Maia MacIsaac was high scorer with 8 points. In the championship game, MacIsaac was again the leading scorer with 13 and Lilly Huntley chipped in with 8. Jordan Dunham did an outstanding job on defense while guarding the best player on the opposing team in both games and Kinsley Malcore, who is only a 4th grader, came off the bench to provide an unexpected boost in the rebounding department.

It was truly a team effort as all the players stepped up with their best games of the year.