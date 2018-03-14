Wilton Recreation baseball/softball signups are April 2 & 5

WILTON - The Wilton Recreation Department will hold sign-ups for its Rookie baseball/T-ball and softball programs on April 2 and 5 from 5-7:30 p.m. in the Wilton Academy gym.

Those signing up for Rookie baseball must be 7 years old by May 1. Those signing up for T-ball must be 5 by May 1. Girls softball is for ages 8-12. Players must have reached the age of 8 by Jan. 1 and not be older than 12 on Jan. 1. For softball there will only be an 8-year-old team if enough players sign up, otherwise they can play Rookie baseball.

For more information, email or call 645-4825.