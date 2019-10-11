Wilton Recreation Basketball plans tryouts, signups

WILTON - Wilton Recreation Basketball will hold signups for the co-ed 1st through 3rd grade "in house" basketball program on Oct. 23 and 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This program is open to both boys and girls regardless of ability. It is open to both in town and out of town residents. Once rosters have been made up, practices will start up in early November with games played on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tryouts for the boys grades 3 and 4, and grades 5 and 6 travel teams will be Oct. 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Anyone looking to play travel basketball should plan on attending tryouts. The season will run from November until early February with one or two weekday practices with games being primarily on Sundays.

Tryouts for the girls grade 3 and 4 and grade 5 and 6 travel teams will be Oct. 30 from 5:15 to 6:30 pm. Anyone looking to play travel basketball should plan on attending tryouts. The season will run from November until early February with one or two weekday practices with games being primarily on Sundays.

Signups for the co-ed grade 4 and 8 “in house” basketball program will take place the week before Christmas break dates. Times will be announced later. All boys and girls in grades 4-8 who do not play on the school team can take part in the program.

Anyone wishing to help with coaching or has questions about any of the above programs can contact the Recreation Department at 645-4825 or by emailing wiltonrec@wiltonmaine.org.