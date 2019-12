WILTON - Wilton Recreation Department will hold sign-ups for its Major League basketball program on Dec. 16 and Dec. 19 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Wilton Academy School gym.

This program is open to in-town and out-of-town boys and girls in grades 4-8 who do not play on the school team. Practices will begin the week Jan. 6.

For more information email here or call 645-4825.