WILTON - Come join us for some fun at our Co-Ed Soccer Camp for boys and girls entering grades 1-6 from Aug. 20 through Aug. 23, 2018 from 6-7:30 p.m.

The camp is located at Kineowatha Park. The cost for in-town residents is $25. Out of town residents pay $30. For more information or to register please contact Kineowatha Park at 207-645-4825 or wiltonrec@wiltonmaine.org.