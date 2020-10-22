Wilton Recreation Department’s soccer season comes to an end

WILTON - The Wilton Recreation Department recently wrapped up it's fall sports programs with an exciting championship game in the Major League Division (fourth grade through eighth).

The first place Blue team advanced to the title game with a semi-final win over the Green team by the score of 4-2. In the other semi-final the third place Red team pulled off a mild upset over #2 Maroon by the score of 3-2. On a picture perfect fall day the showdown between Blue and Red saw a 2-2 tie at the end of regulation play. After a five minute overtime and then another sudden death overtime it came down to penalty shots with Blue coming out on top by a score of 4-2.

The rec department would like to thank it's volunteer coaches for their commitment during a very different kind of year.