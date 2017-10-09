Wilton Recreation offering Pickle ball on Mondays

WILTON - The Recreation Department will be offering Pickle ball for all players at the Academy Hill School every Monday, beginning on Oct. 16.

The department's newest program will be held from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Monday evenings. Both beginners and advance players are welcome; check out the program and bring a friend! The cost is $2 per player, per night.

For more information please call Director Frank Donald at 207-645-4825 or email at wiltonrec@wiltonmaine.org.